Ghanaians are still mourning the sudden demise of Dr Grace Boadu who is the owner of Grace Gift Herbal Clinic.

Grace Gift as she is affectionately called passed on to eternity yesterday with the family yet to reveal the actual cause of death of their daughter.

In the wake of her death, a lot of videos have surfaced on social media with people sharing their memories with her.

Well, in one of the old videos that have surfaced on social media, Grace Gift was granted an interview to speak about her work as a herbal doctor.

Dr Grace in the said video disclosed that she knows a plant that can raise people from the dead.

She disclosed that some people in coma are mistaken to be dead and in that case, a lot of people have been buried.

According to her, the plant in her hands can resurrect anyone in that situation all she needs to do is to rob the plant on the person from head to toe seven times and that is all the supposed dead person would come back to life.

Watch the video below: