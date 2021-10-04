Anas has stopped caring for my 4kids, they are school dropouts now – Suale’s Second wife claims

- Advertisement -

The second wife of the assassinated journalist, Ahmed Suale has made a wild claim against Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

She claims the late husband’s four children are dropped out of school while she is finding it hard to make ends meet as she has been thrown out of her home.

According to her, she’s currently perching with the first wife of the slain journalist.

This the wife has heaped blames on Anas for their predicaments over his neglect following the death of Suale.

In a report by MyNewsGh, the wife made this disclosure while seeking financial support from a Muslim Support Group called Iqra.

The report add that the wife revealed Anas has not keep to his promise of helping the family after the demise of Ahmed Suale.

She says Anas only paid the school fees for the 4 kids for one academic year but since then he has abandoned them with the 4 children now school dropouts.

According to the report from the aforementioned online news portal, the wife told Iqra that she couldn’t for some time following the husband’s death to seek external help because of the impression it would create and the likely threats she might face.

But now she has come all out to speak and plead because she and her four kids are in hopeless times and wants to put her life together and that of her children as well.

Ahmed Hussein-Suale was the lead investigator in Anas’ Number 12 exposé which saw the president of Ghana Football Association president, Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi being banned for life by FIFA from all football activities.

He was gruesomely murdered at Medina, a suburb of Accra in January 2019 after months of receiving threat following the premiering of the exposé. His identity was made public by the MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong who called on people to beat him when they find him.

After his death, the member of parliament pleaded innocent to the murder of Ahmed Suale. According to him, had nothing against the late journalist to call for his murder; he only exposed his identity but he never told anyone to kill him.