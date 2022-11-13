Anas Aremeyaw prevented from showing his galamsey expose at AICC

- Advertisement -

The Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) has forbidden the Anas Aremeyaw Anas-led Tiger Eye PI organization from screening the documentary “Galamsey Economy” there.

Tiger Eye expressed its sadness in a series of tweets on Sunday:

“Tiger Eye is saddened that barely 48 hours before the public viewing when invitations have been sent to the diplomatic community and other high-profile members of society, and flyers have been sent out to the public.

“We would like to apologise to the public for the inconvenience of the change of venue. Our agent is securing another auditorium and we will update the public soon on the new venue.

“All tickets already out are valid for the new venue.”

GALAMSEY ECONOMY EXPOSÉ:

ACCRA INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE CENTRE PREVENTS TIGER EYE FROM USING VENUE FOR PUBLIC SHOWING



The reason for the prevention is still unknown.