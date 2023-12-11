type here...
Anas to premiere a much anticipated investigative exposé in January
News

Anas to premiere a much anticipated investigative exposé in January

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Anas Aremeyaw Anas premieres Galamsey Economy
Anas Aremeyaw Anas
Popular Ghanaian undercover investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas is set to premiere yet another groundbreaking exposé in January.

The multiple award winning journalist, has become synonymous with exposing corruption and injustices in the country but has decided to keep the details of his latest project.

Anas is renowned for his distinctive investigative style, often employing hidden cameras and disguises to infiltrate various sectors and unveil hidden truths.

The announcement of his soon to be premiered exposé was made at the Disruption lab Network Event in Germany, where Anas engaged in a discussion with Stephanie Busari of CNN about the role of undercover journalism in combating organized crime in Africa.

Anas divulged that the documentary would be featured on BBC Africa Eye, stating, 

The film that I have seen, likely to be released on BBC in January, shocked me. I can tell you, get ready for a shocker on the BBC Africa Eye. It will go globally, playing on the World Service and BBC Africa Eye.

Even me, when I saw the film and got to the middle, I had to step away because the scenes are gory; people can be evil.”

