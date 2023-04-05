- Advertisement -

Media personality Andy Dosty has broken his silence on the obscenities dancehall musician Shatta Wale hurled at his mother during a performance in Takoradi.

Shatta Wale during his highly successful Invasion concert with Medikal in Takoradi in February stopped his performance midway to take a swipe at several media personalities including Andy Dosty and Abeiku Santana.

He chided Abeiku Santana’s action of comparing Sarkodie’s ‘Stir It Up’ feature with the late Bob Marley’s to his collaboration with Beyoncé.

“Now I have made them confused. Because I have featured Beyonce so you want to counter me with Sarkodie. Tell those radio presenters, Andy Dosty and Abeiku Santa, your mothers,” he fumed.

“Sometimes, when I speak my mind, people ask why I do. Recently, I was listening to radio and I heard Andy Dosty interviewing Ameyaw Debrah, Ameyaw Debrah said I threatened to kill him. So Andy Dosty, you kept asking, whether he didn’t feel threatened. Herh Andy Dosty you are a fool.”

Watch the video below

Andy Dosty finally addressed Shatta’s attacks in the latest episode of his show on Tuesday, April 4 revealing why he will not be speaking or promoting his new studio album, ‘Maali’.

This was a response to a text from an avid listener who felt industry stakeholders had gone mute on the album despite its commercial success on the charts.

Andy Dosty lost his cool and narrated the despicable action of Shatta Wale that has soiled their relationship.

“You want me to talk about it? An artiste that stands on stage and insults my mother and talks anyhow and foolishly to my mother, and you want me to what?” he quizzed.

“That’s all I have said. I love my mother, and nobody, nobody… I won’t speak ill of anyone’s mother; she raised me well. You can fool around. The fooling is too much in this country.

“If you don’t have sense, I do. If you don’t respect, don’t come here. The woman who gave birth to me has lived a good life and has a good place to live,’’ he maintained.