GhPageEntertainmentAngel Asiamah is worse than the devil - Prophet Kumchacha
Entertainment

Angel Asiamah is worse than the devil – Prophet Kumchacha

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Prophet Kumchacha has descended heavily on Angel Asiamah the new husband of Evangelist Mama Pat aka Nana Agradaa.

The preacher during an interview claimed that Asiamah is the main reason why the marriage between Nana Agradaa and her husband ended in premium tears after they had been together for years.

According to him, Asiamah destroyed Nana Agradaa’s home so he could marry her and that means he is worse than the devil himself.

During the interview, he revealed that everything was fine in Nana Agradaa’s marriage until Angel Asiamah came into the picture.

After divorcing her ex-husband, Oduro Koranteng, Agradaa married her boytoy, Asiamah, over the weekend.

Agradaa says she divorced her ex-husband because he cheated on her and wanted to travel overseas, but Kumchacha believes that is a lie and Angel Asiamah is the cause of the whole problem.

Source:GhPage

