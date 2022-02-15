type here...
Angry boyfriend lands brutal slaps on his girlfriend after he caught her cheating with another guy (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
A dishonest lady was caught red-handed cheating on her boyfriend with another guy inside the shopping mall.

Sighting from a video that has surfaced online, the angry and pained boyfriend can be seen landing a series of brutal slaps on his cheating girlfriend.

According to accounts, the man found his girlfriend in a shopping centre cheating on him with another man where he had come to shop.

After she was caught, the lady began pleading with him to pardon her, but it fell on deaf ears as he physically abused her.

    Source:GHpage

