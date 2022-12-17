The MP for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak, was asked to leave a live show after he had a disagreement with the host, Captain Smart.

Captain Smart had to eventually tell the legislator to be off his show after cool heads failed to prevail between the two.

What was the disagreement above?

Well, Ras Mubarak made a complaint to the host about the intrusion of the makeup artist in the studio. According to him, the makeup artist was disrupting the flow of the program and thus implored Captain Smart to shut her up.

However, Captain Smart was adamant about his demand. He insisted that he would not be pushed by Ras Mubarak to tell his makeup artist to leave the studio.

Ras Mubarak was peeved about the posture of the host and threatened to leave the show.

“You want to get out? Get out!” Captain Smart immediately exclaimed.

Ras Mubarak also continued to make his case until he said, “The only person who is supposed to speak is you or your MCR.” Why then do? you allow your makeup artist to be speaking in the studio.”

His utterance did not sit well with Captain Smart, who then, out of the outpouring of emotions, asked for the show to be truncated so Ras Mubarak would be taken off.

Captain Smart confronts Ras Mubarak on Onua TV. pic.twitter.com/bzWjJVfT8d — GHPage (@ghpage_com) December 17, 2022

Ras Mubarak was in the studio of Onua TV to discuss the ongoing NDC National Congress.