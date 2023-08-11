type here...
Angry Ghanaian youths ‘cook’ Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu for calling them lazy because of betting (PHOTOS)

By Osei Emmanuel
Social media has gone haywire over comments made by the Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu over his comments that depicted Ghanaian youths to be lazy because of betting.

The Member of Parliament for the good people of Suame in an interview with Kumasi based, Angel Fm stated that netting does not encourage hard work to wit the recent taxes imposed on them are valid.

In his bid to justify the Ghana Revenue Authority’s move to withhold 10% tax on all gaming earnings, he stated that he believes hard work is when one makes success through their sweat.

This statement did not sit well with a chunk of Ghanaians who questioned the Member of Parliament of the number of jobs his government has created for the youths who are mostly involved in gambling.

