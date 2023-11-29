type here...
Angry man storms church with 3 wild dogs to give last warning over excessive noise – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
A video of an enraged man has emerged on social media as he angrily storms neighboring church with three aggressive dog to complain about the excessive noise.

The man can be seen confronting the pastor about the alleged disturbance and passionately urging him to lower the volume during religious activities so others can have their peace of mind.

Despite the presence of the dogs, the church members and leaders ignored the man’s threats, causing him to become even more enraged.

This has created a discussion on social media with a section endorsing the man’s act citing churches as a realm of disturbance each and everyday of the week.

Unfortunately, the video did not capture what happened next, leaving the viewer curious.

Watch the video below

