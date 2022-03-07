Fomena: Angry NPP supporters paint party office with NDC colours and decorate it with John Mahama posters [Video]

- Advertisement -

In the Fomena constituency, some disgruntled members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) demonstrated against the party’s leadership.

They were protesting in the area against “no polling station elections.”

On Monday, March 7, the disgruntled members were seen altering the NPP office’s customary colors of red, white, and blue to red, white, green, and black, the typical colors of their political foe, the NDC.

Earlier, some of the party’s disgruntled youth pledged to fight any attempt by the party to force Andrews Asiamah, the 2nd Deputy Speaker, on them.

The youths have also questioned why the constituency was excluded from the polling station executive election.

“We would fight any attempt by NPP party executives to force the independent candidate and his supporters on the faithful NPP supporters within the constituency,” Micheal Ankapong, aspiring youth organizer, told the media on Wednesday, February 23 in Fomena.

According to the teenagers, the party’s leadership met with the independent candidate.

“Some officials met with Hon. Andrew Amoako Assiamah, the Independent candidate for Fomena constituency, to bring on board his followers to fight party internal elections,” he added.

Yaw Buaben Asamoa, the party’s communication director, was unable to explain why the Fomena constituency was not included in the polling station elections.

He told TV3’s William Evans-Nkum, “We didn’t give any reason before, and we won’t give any reason now; this is entirely an internal matter.”

Watch Video Below: