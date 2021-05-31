- Advertisement -

If God listens to the prayers of anyone who plots evil against his fellow man, then Ghana must brace itself for the worst tragedy ever to hit this country.

The fore is based on an unpleasant and distasteful statement made by a presenter with Radio Gold who has vented his anger at President Akufo-Addo for using a luxurious private jet for his recent foreign travel.

In a video going viral on social media, the angry radio presenter, without mincing words, stated that any expensive private jet that will carry president Akufo Addo should crash and kill him.

According to him, Ghana “loses nothing” should the president die in such a horrific manner.

Watch the video below.

The misguided utterances and curses by the Radio presenter follow accusations by the MP for North Tongu, Okudzeto Ablakwa, that President Akufo-Addo rented a “top-of-the-range luxury jet” that cost £15,000 per hour for his nine-day visit to France, Belgium, South Africa, and back to the country.

According to Ablakwa, per his findings and calculations, the President spent £345,000, that is GH¢2,828,432.80 at the current exchange rate in flight cost.

This, he described as outrageous since Ghana already owns a Presidential aircraft, which is in perfect working condition.

He has since dragged the President to Parliament and called for a full-scale investigation and full disclosure in the use of a luxurious private jet by President