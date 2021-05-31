type here...
GhPageNewsAngry Radio Gold presenter prays for Akufo-Addo to die in plane crash
News

Angry Radio Gold presenter prays for Akufo-Addo to die in plane crash

By Kweku Derrick
radio gold presenter akuffo-addo
- Advertisement -

If God listens to the prayers of anyone who plots evil against his fellow man, then Ghana must brace itself for the worst tragedy ever to hit this country.

The fore is based on an unpleasant and distasteful statement made by a presenter with Radio Gold who has vented his anger at President Akufo-Addo for using a luxurious private jet for his recent foreign travel.

In a video going viral on social media, the angry radio presenter, without mincing words, stated that any expensive private jet that will carry president Akufo Addo should crash and kill him.

According to him, Ghana “loses nothing” should the president die in such a horrific manner.

Watch the video below.

Watch the video here.

The misguided utterances and curses by the Radio presenter follow accusations by the MP for North Tongu, Okudzeto Ablakwa, that President Akufo-Addo rented a “top-of-the-range luxury jet” that cost £15,000 per hour for his nine-day visit to France, Belgium, South Africa, and back to the country.

According to Ablakwa, per his findings and calculations, the President spent £345,000, that is GH¢2,828,432.80 at the current exchange rate in flight cost.

This, he described as outrageous since Ghana already owns a Presidential aircraft, which is in perfect working condition.

He has since dragged the President to Parliament and called for a full-scale investigation and full disclosure in the use of a luxurious private jet by President

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, May 31, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
78 %
4.2mph
40 %
Mon
82 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News