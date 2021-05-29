- Advertisement -

An angry girlfriend has vandalized properties that belonged to her boyfriend for reportedly cheating on her with different women.

In a video, the angry girlfriend was seen destroying her boyfriend’s car then proceeded into his room while the neighbours looked on.

The unidentified woman broke the windscreen and other parts of the car when her boyfriend wasn’t around.

She also destroyed his fridge and other electrical appliances out of anger after she found out about her boyfriend’s cheating behaviour.

It took the intervention of a neighbour to calm the angry woman down and prevented her from vandalizing his entire room.

Watch the video below;

This video which has gone viral on social media has garnered mixed reactions from netizens.

Read some comments below;

Kobbybryte99 wrote; “Such stupidness ask her if she doesn’t cheat on a low”.

fege33396 said; “WILL “BEAT” U TO DEATH! ARRANT NANSINS”.

abigoro had this to say; “That’s crazy”.

elias_756 asked; “What crack is the woman on???”

daga_mann added; “Maybe, she bought it for him”.