Entertainment

You are all animals- Sammy Flex fires Ghanaians and here is why

By Ghana Razak
Sammy Flex, current manager for dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has fired shots at Ghanaians.

Sammy Flex has labeled Ghanaians who refuse to support his artist but support other artists as animals.

According to him, Ghanaians only have time to talk ill about Shatta Wale but are never ready to support him as they do for other artists.

The manager of the dancehall artist does not understand why Ghanaians say that he is losing his reputation when he tries to fight for his artist.

Taking to social media, Sammy Flex wrote “I checked and they never posted. Meanwhile, they will attack him and post promotional videos from their favorite. When Sammy Flex fights back, they say he is losing his reputation or he has lost his respect. Mo ye mmoaa paa all those with this irritating attitude. Nyame ahu mo nyinaaa… From today, we will be inspecting your posts about the Shatta Movement camp for appropriate responses cos you guys mean destruction more than your so-called industry attitude. Battle lines drawn whether good or bad. See you soon”.

Source:Ghpage

