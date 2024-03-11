Another pandemic hits Ghana as Nana Agradaa and husband release a new song

- Advertisement -

Controversial Ghanaian woman of God, Evangelist Patricia also known as Evangelist Tupac and her husband, Angel Asiamah have released a new song.

More information about the song is yet to be known, however, the couple has started promoting their new single massively.

Nana Agradaa and her husband did not waste resources on making a new beat. Still, they felt like fast-rising Ghanaian rapper, Amerado did not do well on his beat for his “Kweku Ananse” song, so they chose to make good use of that beat by using it for their new song.

In a viral video that has caused a stir online, the controversial woman of God is seen in a car with her husband singing their new song.

Even though nobody knows what happened behind the scenes, it is obvious the duo practiced so much before making the video.