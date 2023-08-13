type here...
Anthony Joshua puts Robert Helenius to sleep with powerful knockout (VIDEO)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has delivered a seventh-round knockout of Robert Helenius in their heavyweight affair making it his first KO win since he defeated Kubrat Puliev on December 12, 2020.

Joshua was originally set for his third clash with Whyte at the O2 Arena, having lost to his fellow Briton as an amateur before knocking him out in 2015.

However, Whyte returned an adverse finding in a drug test last week, leading him to be pulled from tonight’s main event. Helenius stepped in, just seven days after having fought and won in Finland.

Helenius attempted to get Joshua on the back foot by fighting aggressively but Joshua calmly built up his attack with his jabs and waited for his opening which did not come until the seventh round.

With some potentially huge fights in future, AJ needed to clear a hurdle in the form of late notice replacement Robert Helenius in London. Joshua was able to do just that in scoring a seventh-round knockout to potentially set up a fight with Deontay Wilder in January.

Check out the video below

