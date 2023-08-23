“Any fool can go to court”: Joy News refuses to retract report on Cecilia Dapaah’s bank account

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Joy News, a subsidiary of the Multimedia Group has said it is standing by its report that the $5 million and GH?48 million passed through the accounts of former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah.

After the former Sanitation minister had asked for a retraction and apology for its earlier reports, Joy News’ lawyers insisted that the reporting on the case was ethical and factual.

“The complained reportage, regarding the said two figures, is based on facts in the matter, the subject of the said criminal investigations,” Joy News’ lawyers said in a letter.

“That said amounts, as duly clarified in specific publications by our client, represent the value of transactions on those bank accounts over a period, the subject of an application by the OSP for the confirmation of a freezing order in court,” the lawyers said.

In the reports from Joy News, which GhPage.com covered, investigators tracked $5 million and found GH¢48 million in Dapaah’s Prudential Bank accounts.

It was also reported that the Special Prosecutor found $590,000 and GH¢2.7 million in cash during the search conducted at the Abelemkpe residence of the former minister.

Dapaah is under public scrutiny after she lost sums of $1 million, €300,000 and an undisclosed amount of Ghana cedis said to have been stolen by her house helps.