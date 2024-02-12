- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah has been asked by Veteran actor Wayoosi to apologize for her comments against the Kumawood movie industry or face their wrath.

Martha Ankomah despite keeping her activities on the low for years last week made the news for a bad reason for the first time after actor Lil Win attacked and rained insults on her.

It was disclosed that some Kumawood producers wanted to feature Martha Ankomah in one of their movies but she turned the offer down citing that people believe Kumawood movies are of low quality.

Wayoosi who is a veteran in the industry unhappy with the comment from Martha Ankomah has disclosed that it would be in the best interest of the actress to apologize for that comment.

According to him, Martha Ankomah has disrespected actors from the Kumawood sector and therefore she needs to do the needful by apologizing for her unfortunate comments.

He went on to say aside from the fact that Martha has disrespected actors and actresses from Kumawood, she has also disrespected her colleagues from the English-speaking industry who had featured in Kumawood movies.

Martha Ankomah is yet to comment on this or even render an apology to them over her comments which we are informed were made in secret but were brought to light by Lil Win.