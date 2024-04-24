It is a sin to apply makeup- Kumchacha

- Advertisement -

Prophet Kumchacha has added the application of makeup to the numerous sins.

Speaking with Zionfelix on Zionfelix TV, Prophet Kumchacha said it is a sin to apply too much makeup.

This comes after the recent lifestyle of Gospel musician Diana Asamoah became a topic of discussion in their interview.

Kumchacha claims Diana Asamoah is now doing what she preached against some years back.

To mention a few, Kumchacha said the gospel musician now applies to makeup which he, Kumchacha considers a sin.

When asked what makes the application of makeup a sin, Kumchacha said when applied on a normal note, it is okay but when it is applied too much, it becomes a sin.

Meanwhile, Kumchacha claims it is a sin for the Ghanaian to bleach their body, saying that it is a disrespect to God.

He claims God knows why he made the African black so for the black person to change their color means they do not appreciate God enough.

The man of God claims apart from being a sin, the color of the African contributes to the characteristics of the African, so bleaching one’s body makes it difficult to figure out whether they are African or not.