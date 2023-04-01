Congratulations are in order for actress Gloria Sarfo who just announced that she’s tied the knot in a private ceremony.

The Ghanaian actress and television presenter took to her Instagram account to break the news to her 1.4 million followers on Saturday, April 1, 2023, posting gorgeous photos from her low-key nuptials.

She reportedly got hitched to a non-Ghanaian rich businessman but it’s immediately not clear his identity or country of origin as she failed to share more details of the wedding.

Gloria posted photos of the moment the groom slid the wedding band on her ring finger and simply captioned it: “In His TIME, He makes all things GOLD and DIAMOND”.

The unanticipated news has stirred a flurry of joyous reactions from many Ghanaians, particularly her celebrity friends and fans who have flooded the comments section of the post.

Albeit, some are in doubt about the authenticity of the supposed wedding with others suggesting it could be an April Fools’ Day prank.

The question on the lips of people is, Is Gloria truly married?

Check out some comments sampled under the wedding photos:

@queenphreda: Auntie Gloria please I hope is not April fool cos we are really happy paa

@joycee_juice: Nope!! Today’s April fools! I’ll believe it when you post about it again another day

@slayhairclassic: You deserve dear… But pls post it again tomorrow…. Today is April Fool…. No movie or advert surprises