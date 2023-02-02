Archipalago and Yvonne exchange kisses publicly during lovey-dovey moment

- Advertisement -

Archipalago and Yvonne Nelson’s recent lovey-dovey moment has sparked controversy on social media.

Considering the fact that they confessed their love for each other and went on to exchange kisses,

Yvonne Nelson, who is a mother of one, expressed her liking for the US-based Ghanaian musician when the two met.

According to Archipalago, he loves Yvonne Nelson so much. He went on to request a kiss, which the actress initially declined.

“I can only give you a perk,” Yvonne Nelson said, and Archipalago rushed to hold her chin and plant a kiss on her cheeks.

Archipalago and Yvonne exchange kisses publicly pic.twitter.com/cbpVUPlySn — GHPage (@ghpage_com) February 2, 2023

The camaraderie between Archipalago and Yvonne Nelson was admiring, as according to them, they have known each other for years and have always been good friends.