type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentArchipalago and Yvonne exchange kisses publicly during lovey-dovey moment
Entertainment

Archipalago and Yvonne exchange kisses publicly during lovey-dovey moment

By Albert
- Advertisement -

Archipalago and Yvonne Nelson’s recent lovey-dovey moment has sparked controversy on social media.

Considering the fact that they confessed their love for each other and went on to exchange kisses,

Yvonne Nelson, who is a mother of one, expressed her liking for the US-based Ghanaian musician when the two met.

According to Archipalago, he loves Yvonne Nelson so much. He went on to request a kiss, which the actress initially declined.

“I can only give you a perk,” Yvonne Nelson said, and Archipalago rushed to hold her chin and plant a kiss on her cheeks.

The camaraderie between Archipalago and Yvonne Nelson was admiring, as according to them, they have known each other for years and have always been good friends.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, February 2, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    66 %
    2.2mph
    20 %
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    84 °
    Sun
    85 °
    Mon
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News