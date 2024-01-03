- Advertisement -

As it stands now, the identity of Afia Schwarzenegger’s husband remains a secret but the person who linked them together has now been brought to light.

Controversial entertainer Afia Schwarzenegger has finally let the cat out of the bag by revealing that Archipalago was the person who introduced her to her new husband.

Today happens to be the birthday of social media sensation turned musician Archipalago aka Palago Mufasa and Afia decided to celebrate him on this day by posting his photo online.

In sharing the photo on her verified social media handle, she acknowledged him and revealed how happy she is this period because of what Archipalago has done for her.

According to her, her story is now different and now a happy person because Archipalago played a vital role in her marriage because he was the betweener for her and her husband.

Her post reads: “Happy blessed birthday to the man who changed my story and made me the happiest woman alive…(my betweener)

Dear Kofi,Thank you so much for everything you are to me. God bless your new age…Mayor of Ohio @archipalago”

See the screenshot of her post below: