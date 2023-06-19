Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Controversial Archipalago, a Ghanaian-American singer and social media star, has come under fire from his baby’s mother Angela Essien for being a negligent father.

Angela requested Archipalago to cease talking about the name of the child they have together in a series of posts that contain printable slurs because he hasn’t been responsible.

Angela and Archipalago welcomed their first child in 2021.

Sharing baby bump photos of the new mother, he wrote: “I am proud of a lot of things but nothing beats giving birth to my first child! Congratulations to us @angel_da_model To God be the glory”.

In her new post directed to the US-based entertainer, she questioned the last time he sent money to them for the upkeep of their daughter but always talked about her.

See the screenshot of her post below:

