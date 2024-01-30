Argentina snubs disorganized Black Stars, picks neighbors for friendlies in March

- Advertisement -

Recall ghpage.com reporting days ago about plans laid down by the Argentina FA to host the Ghana Black Stars in a friendly in China, unfortunately the plans have changed against us.

The Argentinian Football Association (AFA) announced their friendly games with two African countries in March and Ghana missed out on yet another opportunity to play with the World Champions.

They will face the country’s neighbors, Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire in the friendlies set to take place in China.

Key players from Argentina’s triumphant 2022 World Cup squad, including iconic figures like Lionel Messi, Emiliano Martinez, and Angel Di Maria, are expected to grace the field in these encounters