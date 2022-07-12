- Advertisement -

Frontiers of Arise Ghana say they will embark on a second mammoth demonstration on 22 August, the Ashanti Regional capital of Kumasi.

Leaders of the pressure group made the announcement at a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, July 12.

“In keeping with our objective of championing the interest and welfare of Ghanaians, AriseGhana will be holding a mammoth demonstration on the 22nd of August 2022 in Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region,” Bernard Mornah, a member of the Arise Ghana group said while addressing the press.

“Through this demonstration which will be the second of the series of demonstrations we intend to hold across the length and breadth of the country, Ghanaians from all walks of life will congregate in the garden city to protest against excruciating economic hardships imposed on them by the callous Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government.”

The first phase of the protest which took place in Accra on June 28 escalated into a bloody riot between protesters and police, resulting in the arrest of more than 20 protesters.

The arrest, according to the Police, was a result of the demonstrators’ involvement in a “violent attack” injuring some of its officers.

The pressure group also asked the Ghana Police Service to drop all charges against 31 of its members who were arrested during the maiden demonstration exercise in June.