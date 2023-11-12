type here...
Armed robber uses girlfriend as shield during shootout with police, escapes in blaze of bullets

By Osei Emmanuel
In a shocking twist of criminal escapades, a suspected armed robber, has become the focus of an intense manhunt by police after using his own girlfriend as a human shield during a daring shootout with law enforcement.

Dube, who already linked to an attempted murder case, managed to evade capture in a blaze of bullets, leaving the authorities on a relentless pursuit.

Dube, along with his accomplices, perpetrated a brazen home invasion in Gwanda. Armed with a knife and a pistol, they held the occupants hostage, pepper-sprayed them, and made away with a staggering $8,800 in cash and valuables.

Dube’s criminal escapades took a bizarre turn when he was cornered by police in connection to another armed robbery and used his girlfriend as a shield during a shootout with the police.

As the pursuit unfolds, the public is left astounded by the audacity of a criminal employing his own partner as a shield in a desperate bid for freedom. The tale of love gone wrong takes a dark turn, with the police now racing against time to bring this armed robber to justice.

