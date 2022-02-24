type here...
Lifestyle

Armed robbers go viral after posting a group selfie with the phone they stole on the internet

By Armani Brooklyn
Armed robbers
A gang of armed robbers have finally been busted after taking a selfie with a phone they stole and later shared the picture on the internet.

According to the owner of the phone, he was robbed on October 3 2022 at Ventura Side Sango at Ibadan in Nigeria.

The victim additionally added that he and the other sufferers of the armed robbers were robbed at gunpoint and vamoosed with all the things they had on them.

The fast trending selfie was allegedly taken with one of the photos that they stole.

These half-witted thieves have made the work of the police very easy because they can now be tracked and arrested with ease.

