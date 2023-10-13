Armed robbers who stole bread mistaken for cash, return angrily to kill pregnant victim

- Advertisement -

Reports reaching out editorial desk has it that two armed robbers on a mission escaped hurriedly with a loaf of bread thinking it was cash.

According to Graphic Online who broke the news, the robbers ambushed a businessman called Raymond Suglo and his pregnant wife around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, at Jang in the Nadowli-Kaloe District in the Upper West Region.

Suglo was making his way back from his shop when the robbers riding a motorcycle with a rifle and machete showed up.

In the process of the struggle, the robbers fired a shot through the door, which injured Mr Suglo, compelling them to let go of the door. When the robbers entered the couple’s room, they demanded that the pair give them their expensive belongings, which included Suglo’s sales from the shop.

The robbers spotted a parcel wrapped in the bag inside Suglo’s motorcycle’s safe compartment, grabbed it and rode off thinking they had succeeded in the operation.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

However, they realized upon getting to their destination that the only item in the purse they brought back from their heist mission was a loaf of bread.

The robbers returned to Mr. Suglo’s house but did not find him. They shot and killed his pregnant wife, Mrs. Dorothy Suglo, out of despair and rage, then ran away.