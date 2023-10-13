type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsArmed robbers who stole bread mistaken for cash, return angrily to kill...
News

Armed robbers who stole bread mistaken for cash, return angrily to kill pregnant victim

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
robbers attack church, steal offertory
- Advertisement -

Reports reaching out editorial desk has it that two armed robbers on a mission escaped hurriedly with a loaf of bread thinking it was cash.

According to Graphic Online who broke the news, the robbers ambushed a businessman called Raymond Suglo and his pregnant wife around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, at Jang in the Nadowli-Kaloe District in the Upper West Region.

Suglo was making his way back from his shop when the robbers riding a motorcycle with a rifle and machete showed up.

In the process of the struggle, the robbers fired a shot through the door, which injured Mr Suglo, compelling them to let go of the door. When the robbers entered the couple’s room, they demanded that the pair give them their expensive belongings, which included Suglo’s sales from the shop.

The robbers spotted a parcel wrapped in the bag inside Suglo’s motorcycle’s safe compartment, grabbed it and rode off thinking they had succeeded in the operation.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

However, they realized upon getting to their destination that the only item in the purse they brought back from their heist mission was a loaf of bread.

The robbers returned to Mr. Suglo’s house but did not find him. They shot and killed his pregnant wife, Mrs. Dorothy Suglo, out of despair and rage, then ran away.

TODAY

Friday, October 13, 2023
Accra
thunderstorm with light rain
75.6 ° F
75.6 °
75.6 °
94 %
2.9mph
75 %
Fri
83 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
80 °
Tue
80 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways