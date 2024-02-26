- Advertisement -

Television pundit Arnold Asamoah Baidoo has clapped back at Dancehall musician Shatta Wale for insulting him on social media.

Hours ago Shatta Wale took to his official Facebook page to rain insults on Arnold for calling Afua Asantewaa a dishonest person for hiding the results of her GWR attempt for the longest sing-a-thon.

According to Arnold, no brand would love to associate themselves with Afua Asantewaa because of this adding that she had been dishonest to Ghanaians and people who supported her.

Shatta Wale after reading the headline of a post decided to bash Arnold for always trying to look down on people’s efforts under the impression that he was speaking sense meanwhile what he was saying was nonsense.

He posted: “This is all they Know!! See this foolish boy oooo Always talking nonesense in the name of sense… Just to stop somebody’s dawta from eating Ah ba !!! Your Aboi like panty liner”

Well, Arnold has responded accordingly to Shatta Wale by asking him why he was quiet when he made positive statements about Afua Asantewaa’s sing-a-thon when she started.

He went ahead and called him out as a fool adding if not for Ghana, he wondered which top brand would love to associate themselves with a tomfoolery like him(Shatta Wale).

Arnold further asked Shatta Wale to stop fooling and learn sense.

His reply reads: “Charles Nii Armah Mensah in fact, you are the foolish one, Gyimii! When I penned a positive article about her, I didn’t see your commentary. When I passed glowing tributes about her on TV, I didn’t see you barking like a dog! You and your ilk have the heart to accommodate ‘positives’ but you despise perceived ‘negatives’. Ebi Ghana, anka which serious brand would tolerate your tomfoolery? Gyae gyimie nu!”

See screenshot below: