- Advertisement -

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah aka Shatta Wale has once again taken to social media to insult Arnold Asamoah Baidoo.

His latest attack comes after the media pundit shared his candid view on Afua Asantewaa Aduonum following her disqualification after her sing-a-thon attempt.

After waiting for weeks, the Guinness World Record(GWR) shared a tweet last week to state that Asantewaa’s attempt to break the record for the longest sing-a-thon has been rejected because she had broken some of the rules.

After the news went viral, people started bashing GWR for making them wait this long only for them to say her attempt had been rejected.

Fast forward, it was disclosed that GWR had informed Afua Asantewaa long ago that her application had been rejected but she decided to keep it a secret until GWR tweeted about it last week.

This made some people furious including Arnold Asamoah Baidoo who stated that no brand would love to work Afua Asantewaa because she was a dishonest person.

Shatta Wale who wasn’t happy with Arnold’s statement took to social media and as usual, decided to insult him.

He posted: “This is all they Know!! See this foolish boy oooo Always talking nonesense in the name of sense… Just to stop somebody’s dawta from eating Ah ba !!! Your Aboi like panty liner”

See the post below: