“Arrest Cecilia Dapaah and free the house helps” – Ex convict Shatta Wale tells OSP and IGP

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Dancehall star, Shatta Wale has Seriously Reacted To Cecilia Dapaah Keeping Money At Home and her house helps being arrested.

According to Shatta Wale, the minister is the one who is supposed to be arrested but the housemaids for keeping such an amount at home.

Shatta Wale added that he does not know how long the minister, “Cecilia Dapaah” has been working and been able to get such an amount parked in her house.

Shatta Wale revealed this in a recent video cited by Ghnewsbuzz.com on Hellovybes’ Instagram page.

Watch the video below;

