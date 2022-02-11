Accra FM’s Bobie Ansah granted GH¢50K bail; case adjourned to March 14

- Advertisement -

Embattled Accra FM presenter, Kwabena Bobie Ansah, has been admitted to a bail of GH¢50,000 following his arrest by police on Thursday night.

The broadcaster was picked up at the radio station after his political discussion show ended at about 10 p.m. and taken to the Nima Police Station.

According to the police, Kwabena Bobbie Ansah’s arrest “became necessary after he turned down multiple invitations from the Police for him and others involved in the case to cooperate with investigations.”

He has been charged with the publication of false news and offensive conduct.

The Kaneshie District Court, where the case was heard on Friday, February 11, 2022, has also adjourned the case to March 14, 2022.

His bail is with two sureties.

Police are also looking for three persons they believe are complicit in the allegations.

Case Facts

The facts of the case as presented by the police said Mr. Bobie Ansah on January 1, 2022, accused the First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo and the Second Lady, Mrs. Samira Bawumia of granting themselves “state lands at AU Village, around the Kotoka International Airport for the construction of [the] Rebecca Foundation”.

According to the writ, Mr. Ansah went on further to call the First Lady “a thief and that she has stolen state land around the Kotoka International Airport,” a statement he knew was “likely to occasion the breach of the peace” in the country.