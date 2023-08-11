Art teacher comes under fire for distracting students with her shape and back behind (PHOTOS)

- Advertisement -

The parents of students of a school in New Jersey, United States of America are calling for the resignation of an art teacher identified as Roxsana Diaz for reportedly distracting students with her curvy shape.

According to reports gathered, Roxsana should not be lecturing preschool students, hence, she should step aside with immediate effect.

The teacher is quite popular on Instagram where she regularly shares photos of herself in class or engaging in other fun activities outside school.

Some parents are calling for her to be fired while others say she should just wear clothes that hide her curves.

Under both New Jersey and federal labor law, it would be illegal for a school to fire a teacher based on their physical appearance, which is perhaps why there’s been no action taken against the supposed complaints that have been made in regards to the woman’s looks.

