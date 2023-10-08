Artiste of the Year, Shatta Wale, ditches music to become a makeup artist and comedian in London(VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Controversial reggae dancehall act, Shatta Wale, known in real life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah has sparked concerns on social media after a new video dropped.

Shatta Wale was earlier today crowned the Artiste of the Year at the just ended Ghana Music Awards-UK but has chosen a different profession afterwards.

In the video sighted has the ‘On God’ hitmaker on a Tiktok live session with fans dressed like an Indian and applying scandalous make up.

He used the opportunity during the live session to call for more clients to patronize his new hustle as he’s set to storm the country with it.

This video has also raised concerns about his mental health as many can’t seem to understand his ways and antics.

Watch the full video below