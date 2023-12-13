- Advertisement -

Artiste manager and Radio Presenter Samuel Atoubi Baaah aka Sammy Flex has shared his candid view on the just-ended Rhythms of Africa concert hosted by Sonnie Badu.

Readers would remember that before the concert, Sonnie Badu took to his social media page to announce that he had been involved in an accident at home which resulted in him going for surgery.

He continued that the surgery lasted for two hours and despite being told to cancel his show until he is better, he is bent on sticking to the date assuring his fans that he would perform on stage.

Other photos and videos from his social media page showed him using crutches to aid him in walking but surprisingly when it was time to mount that stage, the musician walked on stage with his crutches.

This got netizens asking questions with some people even saying Onnie Badu faked the whole injury to hype his concert because they couldn’t fathom why someone using crutches all of a sudden became healed and jumping around on stage.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

But Sammy Flex who has had encounters with several musicians has jumped to Sonnie Badu’s defence saying that he was disappointed he(Sonnie) didn’t perform in a wheelchair or with his crutches.

He went on to say that Sonnie Badu performing on stage with the help of crutches is one of the things performers go through just to make their fans happy and enjoy their performances.

Sammy Flex went on to say that musicians sometimes perform in pain but because of the love they have for their fans and supporters they hide the pain they are going through to perform when they are done, they go back to think about the pain.

Watch the video below: