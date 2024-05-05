type here...
Artistes who performed at my concert paid for the flight and accommodation...
Entertainment

Artistes who performed at my concert paid for the flight and accommodation – Medikal

By Qwame Benedict
Medikal-performance

Beyond Kontrol CEO Medikal has revealed that he never paid for the flight and accommodation of all the musicians who supported him during his London concert.

Medikal on Friday held his much-talked-about “Medikal Live in London” concert which was a success.

Speaking in an interview with MzGee on Accra-based United Television, Medikal disclosed that this was his first-ever concert in London and his colleagues in the industry came to show him love.

He went on to say his colleague wanted to come and support him which they did and they did it at their own cost.

“From Shatta Wale to Sarkodie, all the artistes who came for the show paid for their flight and accommodation,” he said.

Medikal’s concert inside the O2 saw performances from Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Efya, Article Wan among others.

Source:GhPage

