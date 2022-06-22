“As a Christian, should I accept $7K betting gig?” – Celestine Donkor asks

- Advertisement -

Gospel singer Celestine has asked Ghanaians to help her decide on whether to accept or reject a $7000 gig from a betting company.

According to her, as a devout Christian who understands the Bible’s stance on betting and gambling, she has a critical decision to make.

In a social media post, Celestine Donkor intimated that although the money would help push her ministry to the next level, she needs advice on whether to turn it down or not.

“The message is from “A FOREIGN BETTING COMPANY”, they Like my numbers and want me to advertise for them on my pages for the cool amount. Question is, Should I accept?” she quizzed.

Celestine Donkor shared her fear about how the Christian community would react if she should accept the offer by writing: “how would the Christian community react if a gospel musician is chosen as an ambassador for a betting company or an alcoholic beverage?”

“This is not because we don’t have the numbers. In this current harsh economy, this money would help a lot to push my ministry,” she wrote.