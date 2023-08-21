type here...
Entertainment

Asake raises eyebrows as he enters the stage with Helicopter at his 20k capacity O2 arena concert (Video)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Famous Nigerian singer Asake raises eyebrows as he enters the stage with Helicopter at his 20k capacity 02 arena concert.

#Asake02Arena is one of the trending conversations on popular microblogging platform Twitter as YBNL act, Asake completely shutdown the fully packed 20k capacity O2 arena in London, UK.

Asake put the country the name on the world map on Sunday August 20th, 2023 as he joins the likes of Wizkid, Davido and Burnaboy who have already shutdown the 20k capacity 02 arena.

Just in 8 months, Asake went from an upcoming artiste straight to a Global superstar and by extension left fans stunned with his energetic performance and sonic sweetness with them returning the positive energy as they sing to his rendition word for word.

However, Asake gets social media abuzz with the way he entered the stage with YBNL chopper making him the first Nigerian artiste to come up with such a grand entrance.

Asake also brought on stage his boss Olamide and other artistes that include, Fireboy, Tiwa Savage, Friday and others at the 02 Arena concert.

Watch the moment Asaje enters with Helicopter below

