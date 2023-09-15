Asamoah Gyan takes Abena Korkor to the cleaners over her wild allegations

- Advertisement -

Former Blackstars skipper Asamoah Gyan has responded to Abena Korkor accordingly after the latter accused him of trying to sleep with her.

Days ago Abena Korkor in a video made a wild allegation against the former footballer stating that he has been pestering her with countless video calls.

Not just that, she also claimed Asamoah Gyan was making moves towards her which suggested that he was looking for a way to eat from her honeypot but she was too wise and never gave him the chance.

In a new twist to the story, Asamoah Gyan has responded and addressed the allegations levelled against him by Abena Korkor.

According to him, Abena Korkor is just doing things to get the attention of people and she seems not to be okay with the ones she has gotten so far.

The former Captain of the Blackstars disclosed that indeed he had had an encounter with Abena Korkor which ended with him sacking her out of his car looking at some actions she was displaying.

It was at that point that he made a decision not to entertain her again.

Watch the video below: