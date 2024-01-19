type here...
Asamoah Gyan applauds Kudus for his goals against Egypt

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Grid of Asamoah-Gyan-and-Mohammed-kudus
Asamoah-Gyan-and-Mohammed-kudus
Mohammed Kudus‘ goal against Egypt in the ongoing 2023 AFCON match between the Black Stars and Egypt has left Ghanaian legend Asamoah Gyan in awe of the midfielder.

On the stroke of halftime, the West Ham player gave Chris Hughton‘s team a well-earned lead with a long-range goal.

Abdul Salis Samed found Kudus on the edge of the box. Kudus dribbled the ball to his left to open up some space, then unleashed a powerful shot into the net.

Asamoah Gyan praised Kudus on Twitter for his goal, even though there are still 45 minutes remaining. The goal gave Ghana a narrow lead at the half.

He posted: “This is what we call QUALITY. Kudussssss????”

See screenshot below:

Source:GhPage

