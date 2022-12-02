Ghanaians on social media are raging following Ghana’s captain, Andre Dede Ayew, shocking penalty miss against Uruguay.
Ghana started the game very slow but managed to get one chance in the game which saw Jordan Ayew shoot the ball and Mohammed Kudus followed with a rebound and won a penalty for Ghana by the 19th minute.
Referee Daniel Siebert whistled for an offside but after consultation with the Video Assistant Referee, he awarded a penalty to Ghana.
Andre Ayew volunteered himself to take the kick for the Black Stars but struck the ball to the right in the direction of the keeper.
Andre Ayew has since been trending after missing the spot kick.
Check out some reactions that have flooded social media