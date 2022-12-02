- Advertisement -

Ghanaians on social media are raging following Ghana’s captain, Andre Dede Ayew, shocking penalty miss against Uruguay.

Ghana started the game very slow but managed to get one chance in the game which saw Jordan Ayew shoot the ball and Mohammed Kudus followed with a rebound and won a penalty for Ghana by the 19th minute.

Referee Daniel Siebert whistled for an offside but after consultation with the Video Assistant Referee, he awarded a penalty to Ghana.

Andre Ayew volunteered himself to take the kick for the Black Stars but struck the ball to the right in the direction of the keeper.

A moment never to forget for André Ayew ? pic.twitter.com/iV0hqzSqEM — KWEKU DERRICK (@kweku_derrick) December 2, 2022

Andre Ayew has since been trending after missing the spot kick.

Check out some reactions that have flooded social media

“And we have in our local dialect, Penalty mp3 Dede” pic.twitter.com/BBpMO0VuiL — Weffrey Jellington (@jeffwellz) December 2, 2022

Abedi Pele had 3 chances to produce one good footballer son and he failed 3 times. They need to castrate him. — no longer ghanaian. (@cxrnelius1) December 2, 2022

Allow Mohammed Kudus play k3k3 you say you go play. Play too aah you want sit down ah Dede Ayew Paa ??. Abedi Pele pic.twitter.com/oSurq09Mbt — DrewJay?? (@Ewura_Ama19) December 2, 2022

After making this face like ‘Avatar’ and you go and miss a penalty. How ???



Penalty mp3 Dede Ghana Vs Uruguay pic.twitter.com/HGrLj52Muc — Daniel Afari (@Daniel_AfariGh) December 2, 2022