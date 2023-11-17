- Advertisement -

Asamoah Gyan and his wife Gifty Gyan have been in the news for some days now following the court annulment of their marriage.

According to the earlier report, Gifty was already married before meeting with the former Blackstars Captain which means her marriage to the footballer was never recognised.

In a new twist to the story, it’s been revealed that Gifty was actually a virgin at the time of meeting and starting a relationship with Asamoah Gyan.

It has also been confirmed that it was actually Asamoah Gyan who broke Gifty’s virginity in 2004 leading to the birth of their first child.

This new twist comes as a shock to many judging from the fact that when the issue of their annulment was made public, Baffoe Gyan who is the senior brother of Asamoah Gyan came out to say that the first husband of Gifty claimed he is the father of her first son.

The court in its judgment noted that when Gifty “first had sexual relations with the Petitioner (Asamoah) in 2004, she was a virgin a fact which establishes that…” there was in fact no consummation between herself and her first “husband” she married for Europe papers.

Gifty’s claim that she was a virgin when she had her first sex with the Asamoah in 2004 was not refuted, the court stated, “thereby leading to an admission of same.”

Following the entire procedure, Gifty was granted a portion of Asamoah Gyan’s property by the court, which was presided over by Hafisata Ameleboba JA, on the grounds of her significant contribution.