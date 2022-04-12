type here...
2010 World Cup: “I had wanted to punch Luis Suarez” – Asamoah Gyan

By Albert
2010 World Cup:
Celebrated Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan has revealed what he had intended to do after Luis Suarez stopped a clear goal-scoring opportunity with his hands at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Luis Suarez became a villain to many Ghanaians after he stopped the goal that could have sent Ghana to the semi-finals stage of the 2010 World Cup.

Reacting to the incident 12 years on, Asamoah Gyan said he hatched the intention to punch Luis Suarez when the two met in a Premier League match between Liverpool and Sunderland later that season.

“When others talked about the incident, it got stuck in my head for a while.” When Sunderland played Liverpool, I recall keeping a close eye on him during the handshakes.”

“I wanted to punch him because people had spoken things that had gotten into my head, but I realised I had to let it go because if I were Suarez, I would have done the same thing, Asamoah. Gyan said on Peace FM.

Asamoah Gyan left a sour taste in the mouth of all Ghanaians when he missed the crucial penalty that was awarded to Ghana after Luis Suarez stopped the ball with his hand.

Uruguay and Luis Suarez went on to win the game on penalties.

Asamoah Gyan is set to launch a book that chronicles his journey as a professional footballer.

