Asamoah Gyan named member of Bawumia’s manifesto committee, Ghanaians unhappy

Celebrated former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has been named a member of New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Mahamudu Bawumia’s manifesto committee.

A press release from the Director of Communications for Bawumia’s campaign team made the announcement of the committee members late last night.

Gyan will lead the committee’s efforts in the “Youth and Sports” sector.

His confirmation follows a social media hint earlier today, where he called on fellow sports legends to contribute to making sports more appealing and enjoyable for the youth.

Gyan, has represented Ghana in three FIFA World Cups and holds the title of Africa’s highest goal scorer in the competition’s history.

Resigned majority leader in parliament, Osei-Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is the manifesto committee chairman, while Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is the vice chairman.

Dan Botwe will be heading the vice president’s Campaign Strategy team, whereas J.A. Kufour and Nana Akufo-Addo will be members of the Advisory Committee.