‘You’re loosing so you want public sympathy’ – Asamoah Gyan respond to wife after court order amid divorce settlement

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Asamoah Gyan has not taken care of his kids since July 2018-Wife files for maintenance expenses
Popular former Ghanaian international and Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan aka Baby Jet has reacted to the news reported by Ghpage.com surrounding the divorce settlement details between him and ex-wife Gifty Gyan.

Ghpage.com reported on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, that the three years old legal tussle between Asamoah Gyan and his wife has been settled.

Prior to the judgement, Gyan had questioned the paternity of his three children with Gifty and after several tests proved otherwise, he was ordered to pay his former wife a GHc25,000 monthly stipend.

Gyan’s house in the UK and another in Ghana has also been given to Gifty. One of Asamoah Gyan’s businesses, a gas station at Prampram has also been handed over to Gifty with a BMW car.

Reacting to the news on Twitter, Gyan quoted a tweet by astute Ghanaian lifestyle blogger and writer, Ameyaw Debrah:

“If I have 10pts and I keep quiet cos I’m matured, and you have 2 pts and you going find public sympathy, then it’s cool. You are very funny. This is deep so think about it”

Does it mean Gyan also came out victorious on other counts which is not yet known to the public?

