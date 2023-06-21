- Advertisement -

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has officially announced his retirement from professional football, marking the end of a remarkable career that spanned over two decades.

Gyan, 37, made the announcement at the 30th Afreximbank Annual Meetings at the Accra International Conference Centre today.

He was emotional and wept as he announced his decision and hugged former Ivorian and Chelsea star Didier Drogba on the dais.

“It is time…that voice has been clear in my ears, and I have succumbed to it, IT IS TIME. IT IS TIME TO HANG THE JERSEY AND BOOTS IN GLORY as I retire officially from active football”.

Gyan began his professional career in 2003 with Liberty Professionals in Ghana. He then went on to play for clubs in France, England, Turkey, China, and the United Arab Emirates.

He is the all-time leading scorer for the Ghana national team, with 51 goals in 106 appearances. He helped Ghana reach the round of 16 of the 2006 FIFA World Cup and the final of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.

In his statement, Gyan said he plans to continue working in football after his retirement.

Additionally, he achieved over 170 goals at the club level, having played for esteemed clubs such as Rennes, Al Ain, Sunderland, and Udinese.