Asamoah Gyan shares beautiful photos of his adorable daughter as she celebrates her birthday

Asamoah Gyan has warmed the hearts of his fans following the posting of adorable photos of his daughter Ohemaa as she turns a year old today.

The former Ghanaian international took to Instagram to share snaps of his all-grown daughter wishing her a happy birthday.

As the youngest child of three, she gets to be pampered by her dad on her special day

Sharing the images of his damsel, Gyan wrote, “Help me wish my lovely princess (OHEMAA)a very big happy birthday. Daddy loves you soo much”

The photos showed how much Ohemaa had grown and how pretty she looked, leaving many Ghanaians amazed.

She has since been receiving a flurry of birthday messages from social media users.