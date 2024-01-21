Asamoah Gyan starts campaign to seek financial help for Funny Face – PHOTO

- Advertisement -

Veteran Ghanaian international, Asamoah Gyan aka Baby Jet has launched a campaign to seek for financial help for popular comedian, Funny Face after the latter voiced out yesterday.

Funny Face came online yesterday to vent to Ghanaians and well wishers citing the facts that his financial constraints is making it almost impossible to see his children.

According to Funny Face, he’s not seen his children for the past 4 years due to the fact that he has not money and is currently broke.

Asamoah Gyan, a known ally of the comedian took to his twitter page to seek for support for the him with a post that reads;

“I managed to call FUNNY FACE . He poured his heart out to me and I’m soo touched. I decided to start campaign to support the guy with 1000 momo on his number (0244812335).

Let’s show him love cos remember he brought joy to kids way back and if he can’t afford to see his kids cos he doesn’t have,why don’t we support have with the penny we can. Please donate to his number and show him love. From 1gh to any amount you can. God bless you all“