Asankragwa: 2 Police Officers brutalize suspect over a bag containing marijuana (Video)

A video circulating on social media captures 2 Police MTTD physically assaulting a male suspect over a bag they suspect to be containing marijuana.

The incident happened in Asankragwa in the Western North Region of Ghana.

As seen in the footage, the suspect was beaten to a pulp. While gripped by the 2 Police MTTDs the suspect kept denying ownership of the bag containing the marijuana was not for him.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

https://fb.watch/gYzKqDwgcf/

The scene is said to have happened on Saturday 19th November 2022 in the morning around 11 am. The MTTD police officers are stationed at Asankragwa.