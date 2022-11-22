Asankragwa: 2 Police Officers brutalize suspect over a bag containing marijuana (Video)

A video circulating on social media captures 2 Police MTTD physically assaulting a male suspect over a bag they suspect to be containing marijuana.
The incident happened in Asankragwa in the Western North Region of Ghana.
As seen in the footage, the suspect was beaten to a pulp. While gripped by the 2 Police MTTDs the suspect kept denying ownership of the bag containing the marijuana was not for him.
The scene is said to have happened on Saturday 19th November 2022 in the morning around 11 am. The MTTD police officers are stationed at Asankragwa.