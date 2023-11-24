type here...
Asantehene Otumfuor Osei Tutu !! storms Berekum: leaves Dormaahene homesick
Asantehene Otumfuor Osei Tutu !! storms Berekum: leaves Dormaahene homesick

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene finally arrived safely in Berekum to bid farewell to the late Berekumanhene.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his impressive convoy of entourage set off for the final funeral rites of Berekummanhene Daasebre Amankona II.

Hundreds gather at the Berekum Palace awaiting the arrival of Asantehene for final burial rites of Daasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo II.

It is customary for the Asantehene to be the last to offer condolences to a Berekumhene.

The Dormaahene, Osagyefo Nana Agyeman Badu was ceased from attending the funeral of Daasebre Dr. Amankona Diawuo II, the late Paramount Chief of the Berekum Traditional Area by orders of a Sunyani High Court.

Following the filing of an action triggered by Osabarima Kyere Yeboah Darteh II of the Berekum Traditional Council, the court issued an injunction.

Reports claim, there were worries that Osagyefo Nana Agyeman Badu, the Paramount Chief of the Dormaa Traditional, attending the funeral at the same time as Otumfour Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, would cause a breach of peace in the community.

